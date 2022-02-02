Perfecto “Doc”/ “Doc Marino” Solano Marino, died on Nov. 27 at the age of 89 and Concepcion “Connie”/“Chong Marino” Ignacio Marino died on Dec. 24 at the age of 90. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fairfield, CA. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Sacramento Valley Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Memorial Mass will be held at 6 p.m., with rosary at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 16 at Nino Period y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan, GU.

