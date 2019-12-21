Perfecto "Paul" Trinidad Galman, of Toto, died Dec. 14 at the age of 52. Last respects will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon followed by a private cremation.
