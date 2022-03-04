Perlita Ojastro Andrada, also known as “Manang Perlita," “Perling," “Pearl” and “Perly," of Dededo, died Feb. 27 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m. starting March 5 and ending March 13 at the family residence, 165 Adela Lane in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-9 a.m. March 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
