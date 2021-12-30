Perry Paul Perez, of Dededo, died Dec. 26 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo until Jan. 3, 2022 as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday (lower level); 6 p.m. Friday (upper level); and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Santa Barbara at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries