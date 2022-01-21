Perry Paul Perez, of Dededo, died Dec. 26, 2021, at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo until Jan. 3 as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday (lower level); 6 p.m. Friday (upper level); and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will held be from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

