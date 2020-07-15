Pete Aragon de la Paz, of Agat, died July 6 at the age of 85. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-11:30 a.m. July 24 at 137 San Francisco St., Agat. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Agat Cemetery.
