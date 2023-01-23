Peter Aguon, of Asan, died Jan. 15 at age 62. Rosary is said at 6 p.m. nightly at Niño Perdido Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan, and will end on Jan. 24. Mass is held daily at 7 a.m. Sun-Fri, and 5 p.m. Saturday. Last respects will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and mass at noon at Niño Perdido Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

