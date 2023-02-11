Peter Aguon, of Asan, died Jan. 15 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, with Mass celebrated at noon, at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
