Peter Blas Salas, of Tamuning, passed away July 13 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. Saturday and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday ending July 24 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. Private cremation service will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

