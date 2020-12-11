Peter Cepeda Crisostomo, familian Cocora/Bejong, died Nov. 25 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at San Vicente Catholic Church followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
