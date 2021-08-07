Peter "Pete" Emmanuel Francisco Aguon, of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 5 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago: Monday-Friday Mass at 5 p.m. followed by rosary; Saturday Mass at 6:30 p.m. followed by rosary; Sunday, Mass at 11 a.m. followed by rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

