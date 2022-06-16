Peter Flores Cruz, of Maina, died June 6 at the age of 99. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 p.m. June 28 at Agana Heights Baptist Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
