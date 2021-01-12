Peter “Pete” Frank Gogue, familian Tugon, of Mangilao, formerly of Yigo, died on Dec. 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 16, at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery in Hagåtña.

Tags

Load entries