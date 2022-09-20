Peter George Ojeda, of Mongmong died September 8 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held September 24 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Peter George Ojeda
Vanessa Wills
Log In