Peter “Coach Pete” John Quintanilla, of Chalan Pago, passed away March 30 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 21 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries