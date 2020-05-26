Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr., of Barrigada, died May 4 at the age of 45. Last respects will be from 10-11 a.m. May 28 at Ada's Mortuary. Cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Quarantined traveler tests positive for COVID-19
- Senators frustrated over lack of straightforward answers
- Son of Micronesia graduates from Naval Academy
- Residential cluster identified in Yigo during contact tracing
- Tent hospital will be moved to Naval Base Guam
- Guam shoppers form long lines as Ross reopens
- Pig hunting derby will help feed families
- 3,300 Economic Impact Payment checks processed
- GovGuam hires director for 4-person agency
- Expecting unemployment money? Consider opening a bank account
Images
Videos
The issue of high overtime costs in the government of Guam's law enforcement departments isn't new. Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
Interim Guam Visitors Bureau CEO Carl Gutierrez says COVID-19 has presented Guam with a unique opportunity to reimagine the visitor industry, … Read more
- By John Thomas Brown
Editor's note: Local attorney and Guam procurement expert and teacher John Thomas Brown wrote a 10-page opinion titled "Guam laws on emergency… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In