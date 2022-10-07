Peter “Speatey Petey" / "Senator" / "Pete” Joseph Tudela Tenorio, of Talo'fo'fo', passed away in the Grace of our Lord on September 28, at the age of 37. Last respects will be held November 5 from 8 - 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barriagada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo', followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries