Peter “Speatey Petey"/"Senator"/"Pete” Joseph Tudela Tenorio, of Talo'fo'fo, died Sept. 28 at the age of 37. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barriagada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

