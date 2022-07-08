Peter Losongco Cruz, familian Lay and Chino, of Sinajana, died July 2 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. nightly at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. July 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

