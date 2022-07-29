Peter “Pedro"/"Papa” M. Aquino Jr., of Dededo, died July 2 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. July 29 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Cremation will follow.

