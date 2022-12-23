Peter “Pete”/ “Pete Boy” Mantanona Paulino, of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died Dec. 20 at the age of 60. Mass is being celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23-24; 6 a.m. Dec. 25; and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 28 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj, Inalåhan. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Isidro Catholic Church, followed by interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Inalåhan.

