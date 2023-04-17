Peter Paul Masga Imasa, of Dededo, passed away April 6 at the of 42. Last respects will be held 9 a.m.–noon April 20 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Private cremation will follow.
