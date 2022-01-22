Peter Paul Quinata, of Humåtak/Malesso', died Jan. 15 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. (Meeting ID: 87647715860 Passcode: PAUL). Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Private cremation service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries