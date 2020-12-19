Peter Perez Rosario, familian Saboyas, of Agana Springs, died Dec. 14 at the age of 54. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Please adhere to the guidelines of our current PCOR status.

Tags

Load entries