Peter “Pedro"/"Pete” San Nicolas Perez Familian Nai Titang/Lazaro/Eugenio, formerly of Tamuning and residing in Sinajana, passed away July 10 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:30 a.m. July 28 Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Church Sinajana. Private Family cremation will follow.

