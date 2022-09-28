Peter “Pappy” Ybarra (GFD) / “Papa Pete”, of Agana Heights, died on September 20 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held 9 a.m. - noon October 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. October 18 at Saint Jude Thaddeus, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran Cemetery, Piti.

