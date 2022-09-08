Petra Mochieg, from Yap, residing in Dededo, died August 27 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. September 15 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco ( Tiguac) Cemetery in Nimitz Hill
Petra Mochieg
Vanessa Wills
