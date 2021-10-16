Philip James Reyes, also known as “Phil, the Real Deal”, Familian “Severa” of Leyang - Barrigada, died Oct. 12 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, followed by the rosary; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the rosary; 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by the rosary. Masses and rosaries will end on Oct. 21. Last respects will be held on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang – Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

