Philip Reyes Zamora, also known as Felipe, of Piti, died on July 28 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held on from 9-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries