Phillip "Phil" Francis Leon Guerrero, familian Kiko Encho-Dong, of Yona, died June 19 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 7 a.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 7 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Burial will follow immediately.
