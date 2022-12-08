Last respects for Phillip Mauikina Tam will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at San Agustin Funeral Home, Tamuning. Interment service and private cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
