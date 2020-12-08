Phillip Victor Cruz Sr., formerly of Merizo but resided in Talofofo, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 74. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom, ID: 82885765531 PW: CRUZ. Private services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada and may be viewed on a family member's Facebook Live on Dec. 18. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

