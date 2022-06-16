Pilar Diaz Cruz Lujan, of Chalan Pago, formerly of Hagåtña, died June 12 at the age of 91. Prayers will be done with Rosaries at 5:30 p.m. and Mass at 6 p.m. June 13-17, and at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. June 18 at the Chapel of St. Therese, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Finakpu' Rosary will be held at 5:30 and Mass at 6 p.m. June 19 at the Main Church in Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. State funeral will be held at 8 a.m. June 21 at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña. Memorial services will follow from 10 a.m. - noon at the Guam Museum Indoor Theater for public viewing. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, and interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Pilar Diaz Cruz Lujan
