Pilar Molina Abuan, of Toto, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 95. Rosary is prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Nov. 8 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

