Pilar Reroma Gamboa, of Dededo, died Dec. 7, 2021, at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
