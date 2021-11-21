Pilar San Nicolas Finona, also known as “La/Laling,” familian Japanese and Hilario, of New Braunfels, Texas, died Nov. 11 at the age of 70. Rosaries are prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Mass of Intention is offered daily at Our Lady of Lourdes, Yigo, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Agana Heights, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña, and Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita. Last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 27 at 415 South Business 35, New Braunfels, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Texas. Interment will follow at a later date at Veterans Cemetery, Piti, Guam.

