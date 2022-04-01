Pilar “Auntie Pi/Suruhana/Mom Johnson” Taimanao Johnson, of Agana Heights, died Feb. 23 at the age of 72. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 125-C Punot St., Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. April 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Togcha, Yona.

