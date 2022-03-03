Pilar “Auntie Pi/Suruhana/Mom Johnson” Taimanao Johnson, of Agana Heights, died Feb. 23 at the age of 72. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 125-C Punot Street, Agana Heights. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. April 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Togcha, Yona. 

Load entries