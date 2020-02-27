Plutarco "Abe" Portugal Avila, of Dededo, died on Feb. 8, at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on March 10 at the Dededo church's lower level. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

