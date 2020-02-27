Plutarco "Abe" Portugal Avila, of Dededo, died on Feb. 8, at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on March 10 at the Dededo church's lower level. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug case defendant’s attorney withdraws due to conflict
- Public pool contractor fired
- Soldier's mom: 'Very proud of him'
- Protective orders didn't help abuse victim
- Car crash claims life
- Major tour operator: No new bookings
- Court documents: 4 drug busts in 4 traffic stops
- Korean Air: Crew member tests positive for virus
- Couple indicted on rape charges
- Police investigate traffic fatality in Upper Tumon
Images
Videos
By the time Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered her state of the Island Address Monday, travel fears sparked by the novel coronavirus cases outsi… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
I am faced with the same question every day. Life is easy and opportunities fall out of the sky on Guam. This is simply not the truth. On Guam… Read more
- Gary Kuper
How bad is it at the Guam Department of Education and the Legislature when 600-plus students and staff at Benavente Middle School are left out… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In