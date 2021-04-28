Precila "Press" A. Samia, of Yigo, died April 20 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

