Primo Polnaga Lazaga, of Yigo, died May 13 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 8-10:45 a.m. June 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St., entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

