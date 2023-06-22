Priscilla “Momma Pat"/"Auntie Belang” Atoigue Tenorio Tuncap, of Maina, formerly of Sinajana, passed away on June 18 at the age of 87. Prayers are being offered at 5 p.m. Mass with 6 p.m. Rosary to follow June 23 and 24 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 26 at Our Lady of Purification Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

