Priscilla “Prissy" Castro Pocaigue, familian Tugong/Pokiki/Chicha, of Kaiser, Dededo, died Feb. 25 at the age of 53. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
