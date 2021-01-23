Priscilla Haniu Untalan Mesa, of Agana Heights, died Jan. 18 at the age of 87. Masses are being offered from Monday through Friday at noon at The Chapel of St. Therese, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña; Saturday at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina; and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. Viewing and funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries