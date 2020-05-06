Priscilla Hope Perez, also known as “Chilang,” familian “Chedo/Pampolie” and “Kam/Castro,” of Dededo, died May 2 at the age of 23. A private family funeral service will be held May 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

