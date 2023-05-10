Priscilla Javier Quitugua, of Tamuning, formerly of Maina, passed away April 12 at the age of 68 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 13 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home, Harmon. Burial will follow at noon at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Load entries