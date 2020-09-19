Priscilla Santos Mendiola, also known as “Chilang” and “Nana," Familian Tagalo/Dinga, of Yigo, and formerly of Barrigada, died Sept. 10 at the age of 74. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.
