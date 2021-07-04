Priscilla Sutacio Sotomil, of Santa Rita, died on June 29 at the age of 81. Rosaries are being offered daily at 6 p.m. Mass of Intentions are being held at 6:30 p.m., Monday to Wednesday and Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Last day is July 8. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. July 17 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

