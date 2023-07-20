Proserfina “Fina” Arriola Salas Gaa, familian Anka, of Hågat, passed away July 16 at the age of 87 years. Mass of Intention will be held at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursday), 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, with Rosary 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. August 5 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

