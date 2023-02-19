Purificacion Casas, of Dededo, died Feb. 16 at the age of 77. Rosary is being prayed 6 p.m. nightly at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to noon March 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
